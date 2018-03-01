After Sridevi’s demise, Rakhi Sawant doesn’t want to live on the planet

Veteran actress Sridevi’s demise has given a shock to many people. Amid all, Rakhi Sawant seems much affected by Sridevi’s demise as she broke down into tears and expressed her feeling in a video. After Sridevi’s death, Rakhi posted a video on her Instagram handle in which she cried like a baby.

In a video, we can see how Rakhi is missing Sridevi. Notably, after Sridevi’s death, Rakhi can also be seen saying in a video that she doesn’t want to live on the planet. Isn’t that shocking?

Well, needless to tell that Rakhi has always been known for her weird publicity stunts. Hence, people found her crying video a drama and trolled her in the comment section.

Sridevi’s funeral took place on Wednesday, where entire Indian film industry’s people gathered together to pay last respects to the legendary first female superstar of Bollywood.