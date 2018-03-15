After ‘Ship Of Theseus’, Sohum Shah is all set for his next project

Actor Sohum Shah who is currently busy with his next project Tumbad, recently shared a picture of him on his social media. Tumbad is Sohum’s second production post Ship of Theseus which has won the 61st national award for the Best Feature film. Sohum is been working on Tumbad for 2 years to make his vision a reality.

He is a national award-winning filmmaker and has worked with few well-renowned people in Bollywood like Irrfan Khan, Hansal Mehta and Kangana Ranaut. His body of work has critically acclaimed films like Ship of Theseus, Talvar and Simran

Sohum Shah took to his social media and shared, ” 6 saal Ki mahnet hai is dabbe mai 🙂 #Tumbad”

He is someone who has got an unconventional approach towards his work and believes in the craft more than his vanity. The actor is very well known for his power-packed performance in Talvar, where he essayed the character of ACP Vedant Mishra,

Sohum Shah has time and again treated the audiences with his hard-hitting and realistic characters as he believes in opting for author-backed roles instead of portraying larger than life characters on screen. His was last seen in Simran which his work was not just critically praised but even the audience loved his character.