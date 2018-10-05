After Shah Rukh Khan, singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya lashes out at Salman Khan for being partial to Pakistani singers

One of the popular playback singers of the 90s, Abhijeet Bhattacharya is right now disappointed with all the big stars of Bollywood. Recently, he slammed Shah Rukh Khan and revealed why he hasn’t been singing for King Khan. While mocking the actor, the singer told India Today, “I made superstars with my voice. Till the time I sang for Shah Rukh Khan, he was a rock star. When I stopped singing for him – and I stopped singing for him – he came down to Lungi Dance.”

After slamming King Khan, Abhijeet turned his head towards Salman Khan and lashed out at him for giving opportunities to Pakistani singers to sing songs in his films. While accusing Bhai, Abhijeet told Live Hindustan that Salman is being partial to Pakistani singers. Lately, Khan’s hit songs have been sung by popular Pakistani singers who have become an essential part of Bollywood’s playback singing.

In a statement to Live Hindustan, Abhijeet Bhattacharya quoted as saying by Times Now, “Why does Salman Khan only get Pakistani singers to sing songs in his films? Are Indian singers not good enough to sing in his movie? Pakistani artists need to be restricted from working in the Indian film industry. One one side these Pakistani’s are killing our soldiers and on the other side Salman is hellbent on giving opportunities to Pakistani talent only.”

Abhijeet Bhattacharya is known for his controversial statements on political issues. The singer has sung many popular songs in the 90s for the stars like Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Bobby Deol, Akshay Kumar and others.