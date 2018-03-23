After Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan reveals his shocking Hichki moment

New Delhi: Who thought the 100-crore club’s permanent member Salman Khan was once not serious about his work! The Bhaijaan of Bollywood recently revealed the same and said that in earlier days, he never used to take work seriously.

“I used to take my work very casually. Now, that has changed as I take my work with seriousness and sincerity. Because, now I have realised that nothing is better than work. Kaam se behtar kuch nahi hain. I guess all of you should also take your work seriously and appreciate every day that you are working”, he said during a conversation with Rani Mukerji, as part of a promotional campaign for her upcoming film ‘Hichki‘.

Rani has been filming short videos, where she is urging stars to share their inhibitions and weaknesses, as in ‘Hichki’ of life. When Salman has spoken up, how could Shah Rukh Khan be behind! Speaking to Rani earlier, the Badshah of Bollywood revealed his inhibition of facing a void created by his parents’ death, just before his launch in the industry.

Shah Rukh confessed of “feeling a void in his life after his parents had passed away within the short duration of two-and-a-half months”. The actor said that he wanted to fill that space, and release his pain via acting, which is what he went on to do. Khan ended the candid conversation on a positive note and said, “While God gives pain, he is the one who shows the path to overcome that pain”.

Apart from these, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, and Karan Johar had also opened up about their inhibitions. The film depicts the life of a common girl played by the ‘Mardani’ star, who has a nervous system disorder called, Tourette syndrome that forces people who are suffering from it to make repetitive movements or sounds, involuntarily. The film is helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma. The film is slated to hit the screens on March 23.