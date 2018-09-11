After sexual harassment charges, Anurag Kashyap is not on talking terms with ‘Super 30’ director Vikas Bhal

Last year a female employee of Phantom films accused one of the founder Vikas Bahl of molestation. The production house has been found by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena and Bahl, the production house has been behind several successful films including Lootera, Queen, Masaan and Udta Punjab. But in recent interview with Pinkvilla Anurag Kashyap has revealed that he is not on talking terms with Vikas Bahl. After sexual harassment charges they both stopped talking with each and they have also separated their premises.

“My stand on this is the same as it was back then. Vikas works in the company, he is a partner and nothing against him has been proven. But mutually, we’ve decided that we will work separately, in separate premises.”

“Vikas and I are not on talking terms; everything else is a rumour. We will continue making films together but I see no point in making him uncomfortable. We can work in different set-ups. I don’t feel the need to sort anything out, because no one came forward to say or prove anything, at that time,” the 45-year-old filmmaker added.

On the professional front, Kashyap is busy promoting Manmarziyaan, which is slated to release on September 14. Bahl, meanwhile, is currently filming Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30.