After ‘Sanju’, Rajkumar Hirani to work with Ranbir Kapoor again

Recently during a promotional interview for Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor asked director Rajkumar Hirani whether they would work together again since Hirani has a track-record for doing two films with every leading man from Sanjay Dutt (Munnabhai, Lage Raho Munnabhai) to Aamir Khan (3 idiots, PK).

But, Hirani shocked everyone by saying he would not like to work with Ranbir again after Sanju. A source very close to Hirani laughs off the finality of the statement saying, “Raju Hirani was joking. In fact, he already has plans of working with Ranbir again.” Apparently, Hirani wants to bring Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor together for a film. One isn’t sure whether this would be for the next Munnabhai film or for something entirely different. But for those who have enjoyed watching Ranbir Kapoor playing Sanjay Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, it would be a treat to see the real Dutt and the reel Dutt come together in one film.