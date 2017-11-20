After Sairat remake as Dhadak, these 5 Marathi movies should be remade in Bollywood

Not only Bollywood and Hollywood, Marathi Film industry is also grossing huge profits on the box office. Sairat created a record by earning Rs 110 crore in 2016 and Balak Palak made Rs 1 crore in first weekend. Karan Johar was impressed by Sairat, and has decided to make a Hindi remake as ‘Dhadak’. In the movie, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar are going debut. Dharma Production has released the poster of “Dhadak’ and it’s very impressive and is getting lot of attention. Recently, Poster Boys was remake in Hindi with Sunny Deol, Boddy Deol and Shreyas Talpade

So, here are a list of Marathi superhit films (having good story) that we think should be remade in Bollywood.

Natarang

Natsamrat

Natarang is based on the 1978 Marathi novel by Dr. Anand Yadav. The film depicts the journey of a young artist in overcoming hurdles in the form of family, friends and society. Natarang also highlights the emotion related to gender bias and sacrifices of an artist for the love of his art. The film has emotion, dance, drama and tragedy. Atul Kulkarni in lead role was superb, with Sonalee Kullkarni, Kishore Kadam, among others. The film was helmed by Ravi Jadhav.

Timepass

Mahesh Manjrekar’s film ‘Natsamrat’ stars Nana Patekar in the lead role. The story depicts the life of stage actor, who has retired from acting but is unable to forget his fond memories of theatre and stage. The film became the highest grossing film in Marathi cinema until ‘Sairat’ occupied the space.

Balak Palak

Timepass is a story about teenage love set up in 90s between two youngster Dagadu and Prajakta. Dagadu’s character was played by Prathamesh Parab and Prajakta by Ketaki Mategaonkar. This is also among the highest grossing films on box office, and loved by people of all ages. The film is beautifully helmed by Ravi Jadhav. It also has a sequel Timepass 2. The film was later remade in Telugu as Andhra Pori.

Shwaas

Balak Palak (BP) was a comedy drama film based on sex education. The film has BP in title as it basically shows how secondary students try to watch pornographic videos that are taboo. The film deals with the topic of sex education of adolescents and is rated UA (parental guidance).

Shwaas was a 2004 Oscar official entry movie and also ranked 6th in the Academy awards for best foreign language film. The story of the film is based on a real-life incident in Pune. The film was shot in 30 days in Sindhudurg, Konkan, Pune, and KEM Hospital in Mumbai. The film won the National Award for best film in 2004. Helmed by Sandeep Sawant, it encompassed brilliant performances from Ashwin Chitale (the child suffering from retinal cancer), Arun Nalawade (grandfather of the child) and Sandeep Kulkarni (the doctor who operates the child).