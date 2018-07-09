After Sacred Games, Radhika Apte’s new web series ‘Ghoul’ to give you nightmares

Netflix’s first Indian original series Sacred Games was met with a positive response by critics and viewers. The digital platform is now set to release its first Indian original horror series ‘Ghoul’ which stars Radhika Apte along with Manav Kaul.

Ghoul is a thriller on a prisoner who arrives at a remote military interrogation centre and turns the tables on his interrogators, exposing their most shameful secrets.

Netflix Director of International Originals, Simran Sethi, has said, “Ghoul is a thrilling horror series, both frightening and insightful. Its high production value, a chilling performance from Radhika Apte, and quality writing are sure to scare Indian and global audiences alike.”

Meanwhile, recently released, Sacred Games, starring Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui is already making waves as the best web series India has to offer to this date.

Radhika Apte also had a part in Netflix original film Lust Stories which also opened to good reviews from the audience.

Ghoul is a three episode web series and the trailer will be launched on July 10, 2018. The series is co-produced by Phantom Films, Ivanhoe and Blumhouse and will premiere on August 24, 2018.