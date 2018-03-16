After Raid, Ajay Devgn is gearing up for these films

After the release of Raid, Bollywood star Ajay Devgn will be gearing up for his other upcoming films. As reported in Catch News, the Golmaal actor said in an interview that he is working on Indra Kumar’s film Total Dhamaal with actors Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. He is also engaged in a film by Luv Ranjan, the director of Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety and Pyaar Ka Punchnama series.

The actor will also be seen in the Tanaji biopic. He will start shooting for the period film before completing the other films. In general, historical period films tend get into much controversies as seen in the recent case of film Padmaavat. However, Ajay Devgn says that if the facts are right, there shouldn’t be a problem, as reported by catch news.

‘Raid’, starring Ajay Devgn, is a film based on one of the biggest income tax raids. The actor plays Amay Patnaik, who is an honest income tax officer. Saurabh Shukla is playing a corrupt and influential minister Rameshwar Singh, who is the villain in the movie. The actor seems to have performed as well as Ajay Devgn.

The Raj Kumar Gupta’s film is expecting to do well on the box office. It has already started to gain positive feedback.