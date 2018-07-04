After ‘Raabta’, Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput to feature in Nitesh Tiwari’s next

After mesmerising everyone with hot chemistry, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon are now all set to feature together in Dangal director’s upcoming student drama. Reportedly, Sushant was already roped in for the film but for the female protagonist’s role, the makers were in search of the right choice.

Earlier, speculations were rife that Jacqueline Fernandez or Shraddha Kapoor may feature in the film. But now, Indian Express’s report states that the part of the female lead is bagged by none other than Sushant Singh Rajput’s close friend, Kriti Sanon.

Reports are also stating that Fukrey fame Varun Sharma can also be seen in the film. Meanwhile, Kriti and Sushant had worked in Raabta and their chemistry was then a talk of the town.

On the work front, Sushant will next be seen in Kedarnath, Son Chiriya, Chanda Mama Door Ke and Paani, while Kriti Sanon will be next seen in Housefull 4, and also in Panipat.