After Pune, Salman Khan takes Da-Bangg tour to US, Canada

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan‘s Da-Bangg Tour, which has entertained the Indian diaspora in London, Hong Kong, Auckland and Melbourne, is now all set to take place in US and Canada.

“USA / Canada … Agli Baari Tumhari! Aa rahein hain hum, swag ke saath (Next is US/Canada! We are coming with swag) Dabangg reloaded, Da-bangg Tour,” Salman tweeted on Monday.

The event will see Bollywood stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon, Prabhudheva, Daisy Shah and Manish Paul joining Salman.

The tour’s last stop was in New Delhi in December 2017 where the stars shook-a-leg-on peppy numbers like “Mujhse shadi karogi”, “Garam chai ki pyali ho”, “Munni Badnam”, “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo” and “Swag se swagat”. The “Tiger Zinda Hai” star’s Da-Bangg Tour was scheduled to take place in Kathmandu on March 10. It had been called off citing threat from a section led by Netra Bikram Chand ‘Biplav’, according to the organisers.