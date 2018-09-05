After playing Anurag, is Hiten Tejwani playing Mr Bajaj in ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2’? Here’s what the actor has to say

Ever since Ekta Kapoor announced bringing her old famous TV show ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay‘ starring Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthan in the lead, fans are eagerly waiting for the show to go on air. However, while the rest of the cast is fixed, there is one character which is yet to be cast, which is Mr Bajaj. Meanwhile, there are speculations about who will play Mr Bajaj’s role in the show. Earlier, Barun Sobati and Karan Tacker’s name were doing the rounds. However, things didn’t work out between them and the makers have reportedly thought of Hiten Tejwani as a perfect choice for the role. Interestingly, Hiten was earlier seen as Anurag replacing Cezzane Khan as a lead.

However, contrary to media reports, Hiten cleared the air about the rumours and revealed that he wasn’t approached for the show. Hiten told Pinkvilla, “I haven’t been approached.”

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the promo of the show starring Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan was unveiled by Shah Rukh Khan introducing the lead characters of Prerna and Anurag.