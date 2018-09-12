After Misha, Taimur to have a sibling? Mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals interesting details

Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed bundle of joy Taimur Ali Khan on December 2016 and since then the little munchkin is all over the internet. Taimur is 19 months old and his parents are already planning get a sibling to little Pataudi. Yes! After Misha turned big sister to Zain, Taimur will soon become a big brother. Well, let’s get clear, Kareena alongside with Amrita appeared on Komal Nahta’s ‘Starry Night’s 2.0 Oh!’ episode. In one of shows promo, Kareena revealed the most interesting details. When asked about when the couple are planning their second baby, Bebo said, “After 2 years.”

On asked about pampering Taimur, mommy Kareena said, “That is something I enjoy the most!”

Meanwhile, the Pataudi couple were on Maldives vacation along with Saif’s sister Soha and her husband Kunal Kemmu. Their pictures from the vacation instantly became a hit on the internet. On the professional front, Kareena will next star in Karan Johar’s epic multi-starrer ‘Takht’ and ‘Good News’ starring Akshay Kumar while Saif has begun shooting for his upcoming film ‘Hunter’.