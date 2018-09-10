After ‘LSD’, Rajkummar Rao, Nushrat Bharucha to reunite for Hansal Mehta’s next, Turram Khan

Actors Rajkummar Rao & Nushrat Bharucha will star opposite each other in director Hansal Mehta’s next venture- “Turram Khan”. A social comedy set in a small town of Uttar Pradesh, Turram Khan is being produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

Speaking about the movie Hansal says,” I am delighted to be collaborating with Luv on this very exciting comedy. It is a new chapter in my filmography with Raj whose success I see as a vindication of my belief in him. It is also wonderful to be working with Nushrat whose work I’ve followed and liked immensely in the past. This is my first out and out comedy and it is like making my debut all over again!”

Rajkummar, who is still riding high on the success of his recent film Stree adds, “Turram Khan is a comedy that the audience will take back home. Hansal sir plays a very instrumental role in my acting career. He has created some interesting and memorable characters for me. I trust him blindly. I have known Nushrat since our days of auditioning and screen tests. I am sure this is going to be a fun collaboration.”

Turram Khan will be the fifth collaboration between actor Rajkummar Rao and director Hansal Mehta. Nushrat Bharucha who was last seen in this year super hit ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ will be reuniting with Rajkummar after Love Sex Aur Dhoka. Nushrat says, “I absolutely love Hansal sir’s cinema and I’m looking forward to play this earthy character rooted in U.P. as the audience will see me in a completely different light. Over the years, Raj’s journey as an actor has been an inspiring one. He and Hansal sir have a formidable camaraderie and I am super excited to work with them,” says Nushrat.

Turram Khan is being co-produced by ADF Films and Luv films and will go on floors by November 2018.