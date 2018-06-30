After liplock with Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin deletes pictures of alleged boyfriend Shawn Mendes

Washington D.C.: Turns out, Hailey Baldwin has taken down pictures of her and Shawn Mendes from her Instagram account. The 21-year-old model has reportedly taken down pictures clicked at the 2018 Met Gala this year, allegedly due to her closeness with singer Justin Bieber.

However, the ‘Stitches’ hitmaker has not taken down any photos of him and Hailey from the Met Gala, according to E! Online. The duo’s appearance at this year’s Met Gala added fuel to the rumours of them being romantically linked.

However, earlier this week, Bieber and Hailey were seen in a full embrace at a park in New York, while they fully neglected everyone walking by, reported TMZ.

They have also been spotted earlier making out in a Brooklyn park, and later sharing some smooches on a park bench in New York.