After leaving Kapil Sharma, Ali Asgar and Sugandha Mishra join Sunil Grover for upcoming IPL web show

As per latest reports, Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra and Bigg Boss 9 contestant Suyyash Rai have joined Sunil Grover for his upcoming web show Indian Premiere League 2018. After Kapil Sharma-Sunil Grover’s mid-air fight, The Kapil Sharma Show’s comedians like Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar and Sugandha Mishra left the show with Sunil Grover. Among them, Chandan Prabhakar again rejoined the show, while Ali and Sugandha kept their stand of not joining it again.

An Indian Express report quoted a source as saying, “It will be an out and out comedy series where the cricket angle has been smartly incorporated. For the first time, a comedy show will hit the digital waves and with such a talented star cast, the makers are quite confident of making it a hit project. Every episode will also see some cricketers joining in for a fun conversation and some gags. Recently, Sunil flew down with the team to Chennai to shoot for the pilot episode with the Chennai Super Kings team.”

Well, Kapil Sharma’s past show was a big hit, but due to Kapil’s ill-health, Sony TV closed the show. However, Kapil Sharma again come back with a new spirit and show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma which is aired on Sony TV. But the show is not receiving positive reviews. Hence, it would be interesting to see how Sunil Grover would present his talent in front of audiences.