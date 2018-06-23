After Kiara Advani, Neha Dhupia’s Masturbation video from Lust Stories goes viral; watch it now

After Kiara Advani’s masturbation scene from Lust Stories, Neha Dhupia’s self-stimulation scene is now getting viral on the social media. Amid Kiara’s seductive scene from the film, Neha Dhupia’s masturbation scene will leave you awestruck.

Watch Neha Dhupia’s Masturbation video here:

Well, in this newly leaked video clip from the anthology film, we can see Neha Dhupia, who plays a teacher, can be seen entering the school library. She secretly takes out the vibrator from her purse, finds a secluded place and begins the act of self-gratification. Interestingly, in the scene, a peon, who was sent by the school principal to call her for some work sees her moaning in the library. After that, Kiara too sees Neha and gets speechless.

Watch Kiara Advani’s Masturbation scene from Lust Stories:

However, Kiara’s masturbation video is funnier than Neha Dhupia’s masturbation video. Meanwhile, directed by Karan Johar, the short film also features Vicky Kaushal. Karan Johar’s particular segment tells the story of a newly married woman who struggles to find sexual compatibility with her partner.

Lust Stories is an anthology film featuring four storylines directed by four prominent filmmakers – Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee.