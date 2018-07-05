After Govinda Dancing Uncle, Sanjeev Srivastava, grooves to Hrithik’s hit number

New Delhi, India’s very own dancing uncle, Sanjeev Srivastava, is back with new moves and is setting the Internet on fire as he grooves to Hrithik Roshan’s hit number. Earlier, he was seen dancing to Govinda’s songs but this time he has amped his dancing game in his latest video as he chose the track ‘Kaho na pyaar hai’.

Dancing uncle became an overnight sensation after garnering instant popularity across social media after a video of his dance at a wedding went viral.

Taking to his Twitter, the dancing star uploaded a video and wrote,”I dedicate this video to dancing legend @iHrithik.” Hrithik Roshan is known as one of the finest dancers in Bollywood and ‘Dancing Uncle’ managed to match the steps perfectly.