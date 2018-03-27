After goofing up, Sylvester Stallone finally wishes Salman Khan with a correct picture for Race 3

Salman Khan has many admirers not just in India but around the world. One of them is Hollywood’s rock solid man, Sylvester Stallone. Time and again, they have shown mutual admiration for each other on social media and in person. Just recently, Sylvester Stallone congratulated Salman Khan for his upcoming film Race 3. While it was a big moment, Sylvester used a wrong picture to congratulate his buddy. The poster he used was of Bobby Deol which did not sit well with Bhai fans.

Sharing Bobby Deol’s poster from Race 3, Sylvester Stallone captioned it, “The very best wishes to very talented film hero SALMAN KHAN For his next film RACE 3 !@beingsalmankhan.” The goof-up did not sit well with Bhai fans as they trolled the Hollywood star for the same.

Finally, Sylvester tried to make amends by finally sharing Salman Khan’s picture with a best wishes message to him. The 71-year-old actor shared the newly released poster of Race 3 and wrote, “OK, EVERYBODY let’s try this AGAIN , good luck to the very talented SALMAN KHAN on his upcoming new film RACE 3 ! ( if this is wrong I give up ! ) LOL.”

Earlier, Salman had shown his support to Stallone by promoting Creed 2 with the caption, “While I introduce the #race3 family this week, this is something all of you should know.”

Sylvester Stallone’s Bollywood connect does not end here. The actor had a cameo in Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Kambakkht Ishq. Directed by Remo D’souza, Race 3 stars Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem, Freddy Daruwala and others. Produced by Salman Khan Films Pvt. Ltd and Tips Films, Race 3 is scheduled to release on Eid 2018.