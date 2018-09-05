After donating Rs 1 crore to Kerala, Sushant Singh Rajput donates Rs 1.25 crore for Nagaland flood relief

On Tuesday actor Sushant Singh Rajput visited the flood hit state of Nagaland and also met with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio. The actor then provided aid by reportedly donating Rs 1.25 crore.

According to the reports approximately 50,000 people got affected by floods and Nagaland government has estimated that Rs 800 crore would be required to restore the region. The CM of Nagaland recently pleaded on social media for help. On Tuesday, he tweeted that he was “moved at the kind gesture made by @itsSSR and his team towards #NagalandFloods and willingness to help #Nagaland at this crucial hour. Your contribution is encouraging and I hope to see the rest of the nation come forward selflessly, to #DonateForNagaland.”

I am moved at the kind gesture made by @itsSSR and his team towards #NagalandFloods and willingness to help #Nagaland at this crucial hour. Your contribution is encouraging and I hope to see the rest of the nation come forward selflessly, to #DonateForNagaland pic.twitter.com/8ieoGohd0J

— Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) September 4, 2018

After meeting the CM, Sushant posted an image and wrote on Twitter, “Thank you Sir for your precious time. We,with our full force and determination would work incessantly till the time our #Nagaland is perfectly restored. And this wonderful Gong does make a wonderful sound of friendship. Thanks once again Sir.”

Thank you Sir for your precious time. We,with our full force and determination would work incessantly till the time our #Nagaland is perfectly restored. And this wonderful Gong does make a wonderful sound of friendship.

Thanks once again Sir.@Neiphiu_Rio ✊#NagalandFloods pic.twitter.com/PBrEl5RYLh — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 4, 2018

Sushant donated Rs 1 crore in help Kerala during the floods. Sushant had then shared the details on social media. A fan tagged him in a post which read: “Sushant Singh Rajput, I don’t have money but I want to donate for the flood. How can I donate? Please tell me.” Later in a post Sushant replied “As promised, my friend, @subhamranjan66, what you wanted to do, has been done. You made me do this, so be extremely proud of yourself. You delivered exactly when it was needed. Lots and lots of love. Fly. Cheers,” Sushant captioned his post, adding the hashtag, ‘My Kerala.’”

As promised my friend, @subhamranjan66, what you wanted to do has been done. You made me do this, so be extremely proud of yourself. You delivered exactly when it was needed.

Lots and lots of love. FLY

Cheers ✊❤️#MyKerala ☀️❤️#KeralaReliefFunds pic.twitter.com/fqrFpmKNhK — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) August 21, 2018

Sushant’s next movie is Kedarnath which will be directed by Abhishek Kapoor.