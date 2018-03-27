Roadies fame Raghu Ram, who divorced his wife ‘AISHA’ actress Sugandha Garg in January has finally found new love in Natalie Di Luccio, a Canadian singer and former girlfriend of TV actor Ejaz Khan. And on their first anniversary, Raghu Ram has posted a sweet selfie with Natalie.

Raghu Ram captioned the image, “@nataliediluccio you once told me that you needed to believe in Magic. Well, here’s your proof. You walked into my life a year ago today… and impossibly, everything inside me changed! I feel Love. I feel Happiness. I feel Hope. I feel. Again. All because of you! It has been a beautiful year of Love, Laughter & Adventure. Happy anniversary, baby! Keep believing in Magic. And that Happily Ever After is now. I love you.”

Meanwhile, for those unaware, Natalie was in a serious relationship with Ejaz Khan and the reason for their separation was his depression. Last year, Ejaz confessed about his broken relationship and said, “We (him and Natalie) were two amazing people at different phases in our lives. The root cause of our relationship falling apart was my psyche. It started going downhill during ‘Laut Aao Trisha’. I played a dark character, who turns bitter after losing his wife and daughter.

“Somewhere, the lines blurred between real and reel and our relationship suffered. I had to undergo therapy for depression, and it made me realise that I was superimposing my childhood memories to play the part. I also realised that all my issues are deeply rooted in my childhood. I had unresolved issues with my parents after they parted ways. My aunts took turns to look after me. I never had a strong bond with my parents. I was always looking for someone to hold on to, some sort of an anchor,” as reported SpotboyE.

Talking about Raghu Ram and Sugandha, the duo was married for 10 years before getting divorced in January 2018.