After delivering 2018 with 2 chartbusters, intimate birthday celebrations for Yo Yo Honey Singh!

Yo Yo Honey Singh who kickstarted 2018 with a bang, is currently having an intimate birthday celebration with close friends and family in Goa.

The music maestro has given back to back chartbuster like Dil Chori Sada and Chhote Chhote Peg which has garnered humongous love and appreciation from across the quarters.

Yo Yo Honey Singh is currently in a celebratory mode with his near and dear ones in Goa as he celebrates his Birthday today.

Over the years, Yo Yo Honey Singh has been ruling charts with songs like Chaar bottle Vodka, Blue Eyes, Angrezi beat to name a few. His earlier song Dheere Dheere had also broke records by clocking 200 M views.

With Dil Chori Sada and Chhote Chhote Peg being the latest addition to the kitty, Honey Singh is back with a bang.

Honey Singh is now gearing to shoot for a music video that would bring him back to the screen.

The singing superstar is back and is ruling charts and his audience’s heart once again.