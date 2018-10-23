After Beyoncé, Priyanka Chopra to perform at Isha Ambani and Anand Parimal’s wedding in Udaipur?

The upcoming months are going to be filled with celebrity weddings, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Isha Ambani and Anand Parimal, Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath all are about to get married either in November or December.

Though most of these weddings are supposed to be a small family affair, there is one wedding which will make our eyes pop out.

The Ambani wedding is supposed to be a three-day affair in Udaipur from December 8-10. According to the reports by Bollywoodlife.com, famous pop Beyoncé will be performing at one of the pre-wedding functions and will be paid around Rs 15 crore for the same. After hearing this news it is sure that the families want to do everything to fulfil the dream of Isha and Anand at their special day.

Recently, rumours suggest that even Priyanka Chopra will be performing at the sangeet ceremony. A source told Bollywood Life, “Priyanka might just perform at Isha and Anand’s wedding. She shares extremely cordial terms with the family. We saw Nick Jonas and her at Isha’s engagement ceremony in Lake Como, Italy. She was also present at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre-engagement sangeet bash. Even the Ambanis came for Nick and her engagement party, which was held in Mumbai. The actress loves doing shows live on stage and it is a mega event with a number of celebrated Indian and international artistes.”

The buzz is that Priyanka will get married in Jodhpur’s heritage Umaid Bhavan Palace in a three-day ceremony from November 30 to December 2. Nita Ambani’s 50th birthday bash was held at the same palace. Priyanka might even stay for a few days in the lovely Rajasthan before going back to US.