After Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor, now Dia Mirza joins Sanjay Dutt biopic

Sanjay Dutt’s biopic is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film which already have Ranbir Kapoor as the lead, Sanjay Dutt, will also have one more ‘A’ listed stars from the tinsel town.

The shooting for the biopic has started on 14 January. Now we hear that Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza will also be a part of the film!

The film is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani.

According to reports, Anushka had not done any special appearance for anyone so far but she loves and respects Rajkumar Hirani a lot. So, when approached for the role, she agreed to do the cameo. Anushka had already begun shooting for her part.

Also Read : Rajkumar Hirani recorded 200 hour conversation with Sanjay Dutt

Apart from these stars, Dia Mirza will also be a part of the film! Actress, who won millions of hearts from ‘Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein’, will be seen playing role of Sanjay Dutt’s current wife Manyata Dutt. This will be the first time that the actress will not only be a part of a biopic but she will also be pairing opposite Ranbir Kapoor for the very first time. Dia posted a picture from set with the caption, ‘The happiest place in the world is on a @RajkumarHirani film set 🙂 #SanjayDuttBiopic #RanbirKapoor #AbhijatJoshi #RajkumarHirani #VickyKaushal.’

Besides Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor and Dia Mirza, the film also stars Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt and Sonam Kapoor as yet another love interest of Ranbir. Sanjay Dutt biopic is slated to release on Christmas 2017.