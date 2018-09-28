After alleging sexual harassment by Nana Patekar, Tanushree Dutta receives support from Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha

Former Miss India Tanushree Dutta took everyone off-guard when she came out will all her might in an explosive interview where she revealed being sexually harassed by National Award-winning actor Nana Patekar. The actress narrated an incident that took place on the sets of Horn Ok Please back in 2008 where Tanushree was shooting for a song sequence.

The controversy has been around for over three days and it was only until yesterday that Nana Patekar finally broke his silence on the matter. The actor denied all the allegations and said would take legal action against the actress as well.

While well-known personas like Ganesh Acharya, Rimi Sen and Rajesh Sarang spoke in favour of Patekar; Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhasker, and Richa Chadha have come out in support of Dutta.

Here’s what they tweeted:

This thread is very telling. @janiceseq85 was there at the time of the incident being debated today. Even when #TanushreeDutta had career concerns to keep quiet 10 years ago she did not & her story hasn’t changed now. Her courage should be admired, not her intention questioned. https://t.co/Ola3MNdmtS — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 27, 2018

It hurts to be #TanushreeDutta rn. To be alone, questioned. No woman wants publicity that opens the floodgates of trolling and insensitivity.What happened to her on set was intimidation.Her only fault was she didn’t back down-takes a special courage to be #TanushreeDutta. — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) September 27, 2018

In the interview given, Tanushree goes on to say that Nana Patekar has a history of assaulting women. She said that the actress is known to be rude to women on the sets and has also beaten them. She goes on to add, “Everyone knows about Nana Patekar that he has always been disrespectful towards women. People in the industry know about this and that he has beaten actresses, he has molested them, his behaviour with women has always been crude but no publication has printed anything about it. “