After Alia Bhatt, Javed Akhtar visits ailing Rishi Kapoor in New York; view pic

Rishi Kapoor, who is currently undergoing treatment for his unknown illness in New York, has been getting much love from Bollywood celebs. After Sonali Bendre, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, now writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar recently paid a visit to the actor and his wife-actress Neetu Kapoor.

Overwhelmed with Javed Akhtar’s visit, Rishi shared his happiness on Twitter by thanking the lyricist. He wrote, “Thank you Javed Sahab for entertaining and making us laugh so much. Thank for visiting us! Wish you all super luck for your block buster musical shows. Believe me-your show is a break through idea.”

Thank you Javed Sahab for entertaining and making us laugh so much. Thank for visiting us! Wish you all super luck for your block buster musical shows. Believe me-your show is a break through idea. pic.twitter.com/X4tVoj9LSa — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 19, 2018

In this picture, we can see Rishi, Neetu and Javed Akhtar are all smiles. Apart from Rishi, Javed Akhtar’s wife-actress Shabana Azmi too shared this smiley moment on Twitter by captioning, “The trio in New York yesterday. In good spirits all…”

The trio in New York yesterday. In good spirits all .. pic.twitter.com/4pGYAnTgiW — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) October 19, 2018

On the work front, Rishi Kapoor will next be seen in the film, Rajma Chawal, which also stars Amyra Dastur.

We wish Chintuji a speedy recovery.