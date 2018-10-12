After Aamir Khan, Ekta Kapoor sacks Subhash Kapoor from Web Series ‘The Verdict’

The recent addition that was made to the MeToo effect was director Subhash Kapoor. Apparently it was actress Geetika Tyagi who pointed out to Kiran Rao that she was harassed by the director in 2014, which resulted in Subhash being kicked out of Mogul which was an upcoming venture with Aamir Khan. However, the Jolly LLB director stated his own point of view over the entire incident but also respected Khan’s decision.

In the wake of the movement against those prying upon others and misusing their power, Ekta Kapoor dropped Subhash Kapoor as the showrunner of her forthcoming web series titled The Verdict.

Mid-Day quoted a source saying, “After Ekta came on board as one of the core committee members of the Producers’ Guild that aims to address the issue of sexual harassment at workplace, it was brought to her notice that Subhash has an ongoing case against him. Ekta immediately decided to remove him from the show.”

“Subhash was integral to the system, but she has decided to support the survivor. Till the criminal proceedings on Subhash continue, Balaji won’t work with him,” informed the source. ALTBalaji’s The Verdict is based on the infamous 1959 Nanavati Case.