Adorable! Taimur Ali Khan cries while Kareena tries to cheer him up, in pictures

Taimur Ali Khan remains in news most of the time and now he has been snapped when he was crying the little one was accompanied by mom Kareena Kapoor while they were leaving for Amrita Arora’s house. Taimur in the car was crying and Kareen Kapoor Khan was cheering his little munchkin. Even though star kids are happy and cheerful but it seems that Taimur was not in happy mood.

During the time he was born Taimur became over-night sensation and his pictures went viral on social media. Talking about all the attention Taimur is getting, his daddy Saif Ali Khan once said, “You have to see how he looks at a camera. If you point your phone at him, he will look at you. It’s just that way ever since he was born. I think he’s gotten used to it. You can’t shield your kid because then it will become weird. Our paparazzi is anyway, pretty harmless because they just want a picture for their job so they can feed themselves. We are the only nation that poses for the paparazzi. They take the picture and everyone is happy. I told Kareena, “Let’s not hide him.” If everybody calms down, there is less people getting stamped on and pushed. Now, it’s chilled and everyone’s used to it. It’s no big deal.”