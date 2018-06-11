Adorable picture of Taimur looking out from stroller as he goes for a walk with Saif and Kareen in London

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif and their little baby Taimur are on family holiday in London, and the trio can be spotted in a photo which is going viral on social media. Saif is pushing Taimur’s stroller while Kareena is walking beside him. As Saif is pushing the stroller curious Taimur is looking around him. As they are walking on the busy streets of London, fans eyes are on them and getting clicked randomly by people.

Talking more about Kareena and Taimur they left for London a week ago. She met Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor over lunch to celebrate the success of their latest film Veere Di Wedding. Even the picture from the lunch had gone viral, where the actors were enjoying the pizza.

After the lunch Kareena joined Saif and Taimur, while Arjun went back to shooting for Namastey England with Parineeti Chopra and Sonam joined her husband Anand Ahuja for the rest of her vacation.

Veere Di Wedding has made Rs 64 crore at the box office as of yet. It also stars Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.