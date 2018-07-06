Adorable pics of Yash and Roohi’s day out with Dhadak stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor will make your day

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor were surprised when Karan Johar’s twins Roohi and Yash paid a surprise visit to them while the actors were promoting Dhadak.

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor are currently busy with promotions for their upcoming release ‘Dhadak‘. The actors were paid a surprise visit by Karan Johar’s twins Roohi and Yash Johar while they were promoting the film.

Karan Johar became a single father to the twins last year via surrogacy. He announced the good news publicly on social media pages last March.

In one photo, Ishaan seems to be entertaining Roohi who is sitting calmly in a baby hammock. Another picture shows Janhvi Kapoor holding Yash Johar with both of them smiling adorably.

Dhadak is an adaptation of Marathi hit film Sairat (2016). It was directed by Nagraj Manjule with Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar in lead roles. The songs in the film are composed by Ajay-Atul who were the music directors of Sairat. The title track for Dhadak Zingaat was released earlier.

Yesterday, a new song called Pehli Baar was released. The song portrays Ishaan’s feelings of falling crazy in love with Janhvi’s character.

Dhadak is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar. The film will be the debut of Janhvi Kapoor and is Ishaan Khatter’s second film after Beyond The Clouds.

Dhadak is set to release on July 20, 2018.