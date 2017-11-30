Adorable! Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning in a latest photoshoot; See Pics

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor stunning in latest photoshoot and won a millions hearts with her recent ethnic appearance.

Kareena always mesmerised her fans with her beautiful look and this time she aced Manish Malhotra’s creations. She has recently done a bridal photoshoot for a Harper Bazaar magazine.

She look gorgeous in a white corset in sheer with extravagant icy blue embellishments on it with added the diamond and emerald neck piece give perfect look as a bride.

Manish Malhotra shared a picture on his Instagram page along with captioned, “#gorgeous and #stunning in #manishmalhotralabel #kareenakapoorkhan”

Kareena’s also walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra. He captioned the video, “Everything goes still when she walks on the mirror ramp…#kareenakapoorkhan looking angelic in #manishmalhotra …

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in ‘Veerey Di Wedding’ along with Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar’ in a lead role. The film set to release on May 18, 2018.