Adorable couple! Ileana D’Cruz poses with alleged boyfriend Andrew Kneebone in Mumbai; see pics

Ileana D’Cruz never spoke about her love life on public platform but Bollywood gossip mongers have news about entire industry. It is said that Ileana and Andrew Kneebone an Australian photographer are deeply in love. And they can be spotted together at several occasions. The rumours are also strong that she is married to Andrew, but this is not confirmed as both of them have not confirmed anything as yet. And today the lovebird were snapped in Mumbai.

They both were looking happy as they posed for the camera together.

Here are some pictures

Speaking to news agency IANS earlier this year, Ileana opened up about the role Andrew played in helping her fight her battle against depression. “Things had got so bad that I was pushing people away. I didn’t realise how much I was alienating people. I would constantly refuse to go out when friends would call. At one point, I didn’t realise I was at home for a week… After that, I got an ultimatum from him.”