Adorable! Akshay Kumar takes daughter Nitara on bicycle ride, see the picture

Akshay Kumar Children’s day post is one of the most cutest post of his on social media. Akshay is seen riding a bicycle with his daughter Nitara. The actor shared the picture on social media and in no time it became viral. “This beautiful little human being is my biggest life line…she wanted to ride on PadMan’s bike everyday and now she’s learnt to ride her own #HappyChildrensDay to every child across the globe. You couldn’t imagine how much you make this world a better place to live in,” he wrote as the caption.

The picture has got more than 9 lakh likes and his fans are appreciating the picture by writing beautiful and cute. Aksahy is married to Twinkle Khanna and Nitara is the second child of the couple, Akshay always try to hide Nitara’s face from paparazzi and her face is barely visible.

‪This Beautiful Lil Human Being is my Biggest Life Line…she wanted to ride on PadMan’s bike everyday and now she’s learnt to ride her own 🚴🏽‍♀ #HappyChildrensDay to every child across the globe, you couldn’t imagine how much you make this World a Better place to live in 😇‬

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on Nov 14, 2017 at 3:52am PST

On work front Akshay’s film Padman is directed by R Balki and produced be Twinkle Khanna through Mrs FunnyBones Movies. Padman also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte. The film is expected to release in the Republic day weekend in 2018 but the release date may get rescheduled if the makers of Rajinikanth’s 2.0 also announce the release on the same day. In 2.0, Akshay plays principal antagonist.

The actor has also signed a film with Karan Johar, Kesari, based on the Battle of Saragarhi. It will be directed by Anurag Singh and is scheduled for release on Holi 2019.