Adorable! Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble shoot for a unique pre-wedding music video
Actress Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble are the most unconventional couple of our industry! Always surprising their fans with the unexpected, the duo has recently shot for a music video together which rather than being a lovey dovey video shows the ups and downs in a relationship.
Aashka shares, “When Ashoke Pandit came to us with the idea and we heard the song, both Brent and I just looked at each other with excitement in our eyes and a huge smile which said we have to do this! Yes it may not be exactly our story, but its such a soulful song which we can relate to. Tauseef Akhtar ji has displayed the emotions of every loving couple through his voice. A relationship needs work and partners who won’t give up on each other and this is exactly what the song is about! It is not only about the ups but holding each other through the downs. For us this song conveyed every bit of our understanding of what we want our marriage to be like – one in which we stand by each other through all times and constantly work it out!”