Aditya, Shraddha flaunt their super hit chemistry on Filmfare’s latest cover

New Delhi: Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor are increasing heat onscreen every passing day.

Also Read : SRK and Karan Johar to host 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards 2017

After making people go gaga with the trailer of ‘Ok Jaanu’ and the very sizzling rehash of ‘Humma Humma’ song, now the duo graces the cover of Filmfare magazine.

Sharing the cover on their official Twitter handle, Filmfare wrote, “Making our hearts melt…#AdityaRoyKapur & @ShraddhaKapoor get mushy our latest cover.”

Making our hearts melt… #AdityaRoyKapur & @ShraddhaKapoor get mushy our latest cover. RT if you love their chemistry! pic.twitter.com/2rwLzXCajX — Filmfare (@filmfare) December 26, 2016

The ‘Aashiqui 2’ couple’s upcoming movie ‘Ok Jaanu,’ an official remake of Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ok Kanmani,’ is slated to release on January 13, 2017.

Producer Karan Johar too shared an adorable snap of Adi and Shraddha where the ‘Rock On 2’ star is stunning the shoot in a slip dress with a black sleeveless coat and checkered pants and the ‘Fitoor’ star sported a handsome look wearing a white shirt, varsity leather jacket and striped pants.