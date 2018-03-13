Aditya Narayan feels sorry and calls the accident unfortunate

Singer Aditya Narayan who was booked for rash driving on Monday afternoon was later released on bail with a fine of Rs 10,000. Both the rickshaw driver and the passenger were injured in the incident. A case was also registered against Narayan under Sections 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life) and 279 (Rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Now the singer has spoken about the ongoing issue “It was an unfortunate accident and I feel sorry for what had happened,” said Playback singer and TV Anchor Aditya Narayan whose car dashed against an autorickshaw, injuring two persons, yesterday.

“Soon after the accident, I immediately took the driver and a women passenger in the autorickshaw to Kokilaben Ambani hospital where they are recuperating,” said Aditya in a statement. According to Aditya, he will take care of the medical expenses of the injured people. The incident occurred near Lokhandwala in Andheri west on Monday afternoon.

Zulfikar Memon, Aditya’s lawyer, and Partner MZM Legal, said “Aditya has done what any responsible citizen would do. As a family, the Narayans have taken care of the injured person and are looking into the medical needs.”

This is not the first time when the singer has made the headlines in the year 2017, Aditya Narayan grabbed headlines for abusing IndiGo airline staffer at Raipur airport after not being allowing excess baggage of 40 kg. Reportedly, the staffer was asking him for charges of Rs 13000 for the access, but Mr Aditya had decided to pay not more than Rs 10000. Well, after that, he got into a verbal spat with the staffer in which made a derogatory comment on the staffer. He said, “Mumbai pahunchne de, teri chaddi nahi utaari toh mera naam Aditya Narayan nahi (Let me reach Mumbai. If I don’t strip you, then my name is not Aditya Narayan).”