Aditya Narayan controversies: From airport squabble to driving trouble

Recently, son of renowned singer Udit Narayan, Aditya Narayan was arrested by the Versova police for rash driving after he rammed his car into an autorickshaw near Andheri’s Lokhandwala on Monday afternoon. However, by the end of the day, Aditya Narayan, who is also a singer, granted bail with a fine of Rs 10,000.

As per sources, after the accident, Aditya came out of his Mercedes Benz and took both the injured persons to hospital. The auto driver and passenger Rajkumar Baburao Palekar (64) sustained head injuries whereas onboard passenger Surekha Ankush Shivekar’s (32) left leg got fractured as the auto rickshaw turned turtle after the accident. “The autorickshaw driver and the passenger got injured in the accident. They have been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital for treatment,” said Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Paramjit Singh Dahiya.

Well, Aditya Narayan is known for his controversies as much as his singing. This is not the first time that the singer-actor committed an offence. Take a look

Aditya Narayan’s ‘chaddi nahi utaari toh…’ comment

In the year 2017, Aditya Narayan grabbed headlines for abusing IndiGo airline staffer at Raipur airport after not being allowing excess baggage of 40 kg. Reportedly, the staffer was asking him for charges of Rs 13000 for the access, but Mr Aditya had decided to pay not more than Rs 10000. Well, after that, he got into a verbal spat with the staffer in which made a derogatory comment on the staffer. He said, “Mumbai pahunchne de, teri chaddi nahi utaari toh mera naam Aditya Narayan nahi (Let me reach Mumbai. If I don’t strip you, then my name is not Aditya Narayan).”

Aditya Narayan got slapped by a woman?

In 2011, Aditya Narayan was reportedly slapped by a woman in a pub after he passed a snide comment at her. An eyewitness told Mid-Day, “Aditya passed a snide comment on a girl and was even falling over her. The mystery girl was with a bunch of buddies but she alone was more than a match for him. Before he knew it, she slapped him.” However, Aditya constantly denied the fact and told tabloid, “Do you think any girl can slap me and get away? Whoever this girl is, she is doing it just for publicity. She can say whatever she wants to. I would say she is very dumb.”