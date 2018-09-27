Free Press Journal
Aditya Chopra has fulfilled Yash Chopra’s dreams: Amitabh Bachchan

— By IANS | Sep 27, 2018 06:15 pm
Mumbai: On Yash Chopra’s 86th birth anniversary, megastar Amitabh Bachchan remembered him with fondness. He says the late filmmaker’s son Aditya Chopra must get credit for fulfilling his father’s dreams. Amitabh worked closely with the senior Chopra in “Kabhie Kabhie” and “Kaala Patthar”. At the launch of Yash Raj Films’ “Thugs of Hindostan”, in which Amitabh features with Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Big B said: “Today is Yash Chopra’s birthday and I have had a long relationship with him. And today when such a huge scale film comes out of Yash Raj Films banner, it reminds me of days when Yashji used to have a small office.

“It was a small room where he used to sit with his accountant. And from there… making small films to here, Yash Raj Films has become such a huge institution. So, the credit should go to him and after him, it should go to Aditya Chopra, who has fulfilled his father’s dreams and hopes.”

Amitabh reminisced how Yash Chopra helped him during the tough phase in his life, which is also why every time Yash Raj Films offers him a movie, he accepts it blindly. “For me to work with Yashji or Yash Raj Films has always been like a family relationship. He supported me a lot during my bad times, and every time there is an offer from Yash Raj Films, I accept it with eyes closed,” he said. “Thugs of Hindostan”, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, is said to be the banner’s most expensive film. It will release on November 8.


 

