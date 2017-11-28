Aditi Rao Hydari invited to the Global Entrepreneur Summit 2017!

Aditi Rao Hydari will be contributing as a key panelist to a masterclass session on the topic, “Future of Cinema” on the 29th November, moderated by media baron, Subhash Chandra, organized by the prestigious Global Entrepreneur Summit 2017 to be held in Hyderabad

The gorgeous actress who won The Best Actress (Tamil) Award 2017 only recently for her brilliant performance in Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidayi, has arrested the attention of South Indian filmmakers and also become hugely popular with their audiences.

With films of a grand scale in her kitty, Aditi was deemed a perfect choice and credible authority to shed light on successfully tapping into the creative economy and turning art into wealth creation, for the delegates attending the summit. The versatile actress will be in conversation with South Indian superstar, Ram Charan and Nigerian actress, Stephanie Linus for the panel discussion.Aditi says, I’m excited and honoured to be a part of a panel discussion on the art and future of cinema. Different perspectives leads to a lot of learning and to discuss and be on the same platform with some of the renowned names from the entertainment business is a once in a lifetime experience I will truly cherish.