Aditi Rao Hydari did it her way

Aditi Rao Hydari, who was recently announced as the lead in and as Sanjay Dutt starrer Bhoomi, is in the best phase of her career so far. Apart from working with two of the country’s finest filmmakers- Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mani Ratnam- the actress was recently roped in as the lead in Omung Kumar’s Bhoomi, which marks Sanjay Dutt’s return to the big screen.

The gorgeous star, whose film Kaatru Veliyidai will release in March, is currently filming Sanjay Bhansali’s Padmavati and will soon start work on Omung Kumar’s next. With three big ticket films in her kitty, Aditi has proved that talent speaks for itself.

The actress may hail from royal lineage, however she had no godfather or film connections to support her journey in the Indian film industry.Despite that Aditi went on to carve a niche for herself over the span of her career with films like Yeh Saali Zindagi, Rockstar, Fitoor, Wazir, Boss, Guddu Rangeela, Murder 3, London Paris New York and Aur Devdas among others.

Says a smitten trade source, “Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen in three highly anticipated films and while her other films reiterate how she is one of the few stars, who seamlessly balance both commercial mainstream cinema and content-oriented films, with Padmavati, Bhoomi and Kaatru Veliyidai Aditi will finally get her due and the opportunity to showcase the immensely talented actor that she is. If there is any Bollywood leading lady who personifies aristocratic ebullience with such finesse, it’s her and she has conducted her career so far with utmost grace, allowing her work to speak for itself.” –CINEBLITZ