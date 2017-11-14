Aditi Rao Hydari comes out in defence of Sanjay Leela Bhansali

The actress says, we should be proud of the filmmaker who celebrates our culture through his films

Aditi Rao Hydari has come out in support of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, saying people should respect the filmmaker’s vision. The actor stars in Bhansali’s “Padmavati”, which is facing trouble ahead of its release as various Rajput groups are seeking a ban on the film, accusing the director of distorting history.

“An Indian and an artist we should be proud of… He celebrates our stories, our culture our music. Despite every trial by fire that we put him through… we love you #SanjayLeelaBhansali more power to you,” Aditi, who plays the role of Aladuddin Khilji’s wife in the film, tweeted.

Bhansali has been facing trouble since he started shooting for the movie. The set of the movie was vandalised twice – in Jaipur and Kolhapur – and the director was roughed up by members of Karni Sena during the Jaipur schedule of the film earlier this year. Rajput groups and some BJP members have accused Bhansali of distorting facts in the movie, starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. The film is scheduled to be released on December 1.

Bhansali has already issued an appeal to clarify that there is no dream sequence between Deepika’s Padmavati and Ranveer’s Khilji as claimed by Rajput groups.