Aditi Rao Hydari birthday special: Elegant pictures of the Bollywood beauty

Aditi Rao Hydari, who gave an earnest performance as a rape victim in Omung Kumar’s ‘Bhoomi’ is celebrating her 31st birthday today. She also features in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming ‘Padmavati’. Her role has not yet been revealed, but the actress is celebrating her birthday on the sets of the film.

A source said to leading daily, “Usually Aditi spends her birthday with family. But this time, she couldn’t, because she was shooting for Padmavati. She also finds it auspicious to work on her birthday, and will be shooting for the movie the entire day.”

Aditi confirms, “Padmavati is very special to me in every way, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it. I feel blessed to be working with Sanjay sir, and the entire team of Padmavati on my birthday.”

Also Read: 7 facts you need to know about Aditi Rao Hydari on her Birthday

Talking about the directors she would like to work with in the future, the actress said, “I want to work with Mani sir again. He’s known to get the best out of you. I want to work with Sanjay (Leela Bhansali) sir again. I want to work with Vishal Bhardwaj, Anurag Basu, Shoojit Sircar, Sharat Katariya, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, lots of people, lots! I hope to get to work with them.” Happy 31st, Aditi!

Basically, Aditi belong to Raja of Wanaparthy family. She is a great granddaughter of Akbar Hydari, former Prime Minister of Hyderabad and the grand niece of Muhammad Saleh Akbar Hydari, former Governor of Assam. And Filmmaker Kiran Rao is her maternal first cousin

Check out some of Aditi Rao Hydari’s elegance pictures below

I’m having super fun with my Diwali looks! What are you guys wearing this Diwali? Show me! Upload your Diwali looks with the hashtag #MyMyntraLook and #DiwaliWithMyntra and get featured on @myntra!” A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) on Oct 15, 2017 at 6:57am PDT

Another one from @khaleejtimes, @wkndmag wearing @anitadongre ❤️☺️ . #DesiBoho #WKNDmag #KhaleejTimes #Films #Fashion #FestivalOfLights A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) on Oct 7, 2017 at 2:10am PDT

Yesterday’s deets! #bhoomi #promotions @sanamratansi @amrapalijewels A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) on Sep 4, 2017 at 10:56pm PDT

Channeling Desi boho vibes for today! Outfit : @label_anushree Jewellery : @amrapalijewels Styling : @sanamratansi Assisted by : @anushka_09 @bhoomithefilm A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) on Sep 4, 2017 at 9:58am PDT

When everyday is a celebration… #ganeshchaturthi in @_myoho_ @sachdeva.ritika @amrapalijewels @aquamarine_jewellery @sanamratansi #colourcrush #yellow A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) on Aug 27, 2017 at 10:19pm PDT

Last night in @anitadongre ❤️ … didn’t want to get out of it!!!! #ganeshchaturthi @sanamratansi ❤️ @amrapalijewels ❤️ A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) on Aug 26, 2017 at 8:54am PDT

#coverstory @khushmag #abhaysingh @sonia_ullah @palazzoversacedubai ❤️ A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) on Aug 22, 2017 at 12:04am PDT

That’s my #bringiton #mondayblues look! A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) on Jul 9, 2017 at 9:16pm PDT

#moondust @gauravguptaofficial @thefdci #icw2017 #enchantedforest #unicorn #raindeer #castle #MyWorld ❄️ A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) on Jul 30, 2017 at 12:10am PDT