Aditi Rao Hydari beauty beliefs

With a fabulous face like hers, the lovely Aditi Rao Hydari can afford to say that the best beauty tip that anybody can get is to be happy, as happy girls are the prettiest! The keep-it-simple star has an equally basic fashion philosophy – to be unique and be comfortable in what you’re wearing. She believes you need to be confident and use that as the most positive thing about yourself.

Her fitness routine is not hardcore, either. She does yoga whenever she can and a bit of interval training. Her fave exercise though is dancing and she prefers a combination of whatever best suits her needs. A weekend off sees her flying back home to be with her mother or going out together. A day off is best spent with her closest friends, doing fun stuff and hanging out. You wouldn’t think it to see her tiny frame, but Aditi is a lover of good food and doesn’t usually deny herself or keep away from anything.

The trick is her small appetite and several small meals through the day. The only two no-nos are dairy and gluten, while she is very partial to fish. London tops her list of favourite destinations, for a fun summer vacation or a good break in general. If it’s purely shopping on the agenda, Dubai is her one-stop destination, as it offers a range of stuff all under one roof. Her family and close friends are the lucky recipients of her splurging expeditions. At home she could be caught crying her eyes out over shows like ‘Downton Abbey’.

However, she does try and strike a balance while watching highly recommended shows as she fears their power to take over your life! She prefers being able to concentrate on her work than wondering constantly about the latest developments on her fave TV show. Wise gal! Music of course is always welcome and she listens to a lot of Classical – both Indian and Western, including rock, reggae and RnB. Every good girl must have a decadent sin and hers is After Eight chocolates!