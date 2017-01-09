Aditi Bhatia is one pampered girl on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s set

Aditi Bhatia, popularly known as Ruhi from the hit TV serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, will be seen playing Alok Nath’s Daughter in an upcoming Bollywood film ‘Sargoshiyan’ which is directed by Imran Khan. And our little birdie tells us, the young lady was pampered by the entire cast and crew of the film.

Since she was the youngest one Alok Nath used to take care of her like his daughter. They had struck father-Daughter bond and used to spend lot of time together. Since they were shooting in Kashmir due to weather change she used to face some health issues, Imran Khan and Alok Nath made sure that extra care was taken.

Aditi Says, “It’s the best feeling to be the youngest on set and to be pampered by all, I remember shivering in cold and everyone covering me with their sweaters and taking utmost care of me because I was the so called “kiddo” of the gang. Me, Sarah didi and mom gelled very well and used to spend time post shoot as well. Hasan Zaidi and Indraneil were fun to be with. Altogether, the whole shoot was fantastic, not at all hectic. It was like a fun loving family exploring Kashmir.”