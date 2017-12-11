Adira’s birthday party: SRK, AbRam, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur and others celebrate Rani Mukerji’s daughter’s special day

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra were blessed with a baby girl Adira Chopra on December 9, 2015. The kid has been kept away from the limelight but is often seen out and about with Rani Mukerji.

On Saturday evening, Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra threw a birthday bash for their daughter Adira who turned 2 today. And to celebrate the special day, the couple invited their close friends and their toddlers for the party. Although Adira was not seen in the pictures, others really had a good time.

Just like best friends Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar, their kids were also bonding at the party. Sharing a picture with baby Taimur Ali Khan with Kareena and baby Yash Johar, Karan captioned it, “Taimur and Yash!!!!!” It seems like the trio- Yash, Roohi and Taimur- will soon become close friends just like their parents.

Shilpa Shetty shared a group picture featuring Rekha with baby Yash, Kareena with Taimur, Karan with Roohi, Rani Mukerji, Sridevi, Khushi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor. She captioned it, “#AdirasBirthdayparty was like the premier of a magnum opus. Ha ha Well done #Rani happiest birthday to your doll #gettogether #friends #fun #celebration #picoftheseason.”

Taimur Ali Khan seemed to have had a great time as he was laughing in his mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan’s arms. Karisma Kapoor shared this candid moment of mom and son and wrote, “Taimur chilling #birthdayparty… Thank you rani for a lovely evening !”

The moms, Kareena, Karisma and Rani, posed for a picture as Karisma captioned it, “#birthdaypartymode..well done rani ! #funwithourkids…#momsquad.”

Shilpa Shetty shared a selfie with Rani and son Vivan and captioned it, “How time flies ????.. #momentstobecherished #friendswithoutbenefits.”

The selfie galore continued for the moms, Kareena, Karisma and Rani.

The ladies Kareena, Rani Mukerji, Sridevi, Shamita Shetty, Karisma Kapoor and Shilpa’s son Vivan clicked a picture together.

Shah Rukh Khan came along with son Abram Khan who was hiding from the paparazzi. SRK kept him close when they arrived at the party.