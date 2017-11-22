Additi Gupta, indulges the foodie in her

Additi Gupta, known for shows like “Qubool Hai”, “Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil” and “Ishqbaaaz”, is loving local food in Agra, where she is currently on a holiday.

“I’m on no diet, as I am enjoying the famous Agra food, specifically bedai (sometimes spelt berahi). It is a fried, puffy bread, much like kachori, served with a bowl of spicy green sabzi dotted with chunks of potato and a dollop of curd. And yes, lassi made of buffalo milk,” Additi said.

This is not her first visit to Agra. “I have been here a couple of times as my grandparents live here. So it’s a family day holiday for me and I’m enjoying a lot. I’m here with my parents and having fun,” she added.

Additi also went to take blessings to Gurudwara Guru Ka Taal in Mathura and enjoyed cycling near the Taj Mahal.