Adam Levine to be honoured with a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star!

Adam Levine’s ‘Moves’ have really hit top notch success as the man with many talents is soon going to be honoured with the 2601st star of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Singer, Songwriter, Actor and multi-instrumentalist Adam Levine is soon going to be one of the many artists being placed in the recording category of the Hollywood Walk of Fame with a ceremony on the 10th of February in Los Angeles.

Adam Levine has won several accolades together with his band mates in Maroon 5 including earning multiple Grammy Awards, American Music Awards and enjoying a success of more than a decade. With their brilliant groovy numbers such as “This Love,” “Moves Like Jagger” and “One More Night,” Maroon 5 has been a consistent force in pop music with Adam Levine receiving a major fan base across the globe.

The People’s Sexiest Man Alive also has been the coach star and judge for NBC’s reality TV show ‘The Voice’ and since then has been a renowned face of the television and film industry. His further successful movie debut with the famous musical ‘Begin Again’ has swept the whole world with his outstanding music and brilliant performance.

His contribution and dedication to the music industry indeed as a Maroon 5 singer and songwriter are beyond measures and will be celebrated in the Walk of Fame honorary ceremony. Fellow “Voice” Judge Blake Shelton and rock musician Sammy Hagar will also speak at the ceremony and help unveil the star.

The day has finally come for Adam Levine’s fan to breathe in as the most memorable victory of their favourite artist is finally here!