Adam Levine reveals Baby no. 2 is a girl

Washington D.C.: Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo are all set to become proud parents to another baby girl. “It’s a girl, we’re having another girl,” the ‘Maroon 5’ singer revealed the gender of second child while on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’.

Levine also said he and his 28-year-old Victoria’s Secret model wife want a ‘lot of’ kids. “I want a lot, I thrive in chaos. She was an only child, so she wants like 100 babies. I don’t know if I can do that. That’s a lot of babies,” said the ‘Sugar’ singer, as reported by People Magazine.

Levine and Prinsloo, who tied the knot in 2014, welcomed their first child, Dusty Rose, in September 2016. The Victoria’s Secret model announced her second pregnancy in September, taking to Instagram to debut her growing baby bump.