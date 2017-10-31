Adam Driver felt sick while watching his on screen avatar

Adam Driver says he felt nauseous when he watched the film “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”. The 33-year-old actor, who plays antagonist Ben Solo/Kylo Ren in the film from the popular sci-fi franchise, admitted he felt he would “puke” when he saw his on-screen avatar kill off his father Hans Solo, played by veteran actor Harrison Ford.

“When I watched the premiere, I felt sick to my stomach… Immediately, I thought I was going to puke. I was holding my wife (Joanne Tucker)’s hand, and she’s like, ‘You’re really cold. Are you OK?’ Because I just knew what was coming – I kill Harrison Ford – and I didn’t know how this audience of 2,000 people was going to respond to it, you know?” Driver told GQ magazine.

The actor will reprise his role in the eighth chapter of the franchise “The Last Jedi”, which releases December 15.