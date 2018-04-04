Adah Sharma to debut in Tamil cinema with Prabhudheva

Adah Sharma, who will be seen in “Charlie Chaplin 2”, says she is happy to make her Tamil debut with choreographer-actor-filmmaker Prabhudheva. On Prabhudheva’s birthday on Tuesday, Adah tweeted: “Happy birthday Prabhudheva. So happy to be making my debut in Tamil cinema opposite you.” The Tamil film “Charlie Chaplin 2” is a sequel to Prabhudheva’s “Charlie Chaplin” which released in 2002.

